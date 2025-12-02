Madhya Pradesh December 2, Weather Updates: Night Temperatures May Fall By 3°C; Severe Cold To Grip State From December 5 | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to experience severe cold from December 5 or 6, with cold wave conditions likely in many parts of the state.

Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, remained the coldest at 6.8°C. Rajgarh recorded 8.2°C, while Rewa and Naogaon touched 9.5°C. Shivpuri, Betul, Khajuraho, Khandwa, Datia and Chhindwara also saw temperatures below 12°C.

Weather expected on Tuesday

The icy winds from the mountains will then impact the weather in MP. From Tuesday onwards, night temperatures may fall by 2 - 3°C.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance will affect the Himalayan region from December 5, bringing snowfall to the hills.

The record-breaking cold seen in November is expected to continue through December, January and February. On Sunday - Monday night, temperatures fell below 10°C in six districts, including Bhopal and Indore.

Among the major cities, Indore recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 8.2°C. Bhopal reported 9.4°C, Gwalior and Ujjain 12°C, and Jabalpur 11.8°C.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts say that strong Western Disturbances and cold northerly winds are expected this December, leading to a fall in both day and night temperatures. Cold wave conditions may continue for 20 - 22 days in January.

La Niña is expected to remain active this year.

According to the weather department, just as July and August bring most of the monsoon rainfall, December and January are the peak winter months in MP.

During this period, cold winds from North India enter the state, causing a sharp drop in temperatures.

Past 10-year data also shows the same trend. When Western Disturbances become active in December, rainfall (known locally as ‘mawtha’) may also occur, increasing daytime chill.