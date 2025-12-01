Indore News: 27-Year-Old Youth Going To Repair Scooter Puncture Dies Of Heart Attack |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man died after reportedly suffering a suspected heart attack while walking to get his scooter puncture repaired in the Pardeshipura area on Monday morning.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the youth pushing his two-wheeler on foot before suddenly collapsing on the road.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have conducted an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vinit Kuchekar, a resident of Janta Quarter. His family said he left around 11.30 am to repair the puncture and had walked barely 300 metres before collapsing near Pink Flower HS School. He worked with his father in their property dealing business.

His father, Sanjay, said Vinit had no prior history of heart-related ailments. He is survived by his parents and a younger brother.

Groom's friend dies of heart attack during wedding procession

A wedding celebration turned tragic when a 35-year-old man attending his friend’s marriage procession collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack in the Hira Nagar area on Sunday. Police have conducted an autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of death.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Suryavanshi, a resident of Banganga.

Jitendra Suryavanshi |

Family members said he had gone to join the procession when he suddenly experienced intense anxiety and nervousness while dancing. He sat down in the DJ vehicle accompanying the baraat, but his condition deteriorated further, after which he collapsed.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to MY Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.