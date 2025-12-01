MP News: Government Issues Show-Cause To VIT Bhopal; Warns Of Action If No Reply In 7 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued a show-cause notice to Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Bhopal, on Monday, seeking a reply on seven points flagged by the probe committee. The university has been asked to submit its reply within a week, failing which one-sided action will be taken against it, an official said.

The notice follows the submission of a report by the Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission’s probe committee, which highlighted serious lapses in administration and student management at VIT Bhopal.

The notice has been issued under Section 41(1) of the MP Private University (Establishment and Operation) Act, 2007. The government has asked VIT Bhopal to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against it under Section 41(2) of the Act.

On the night of November 25, the VIT students had resorted to violence and arson while protesting against substandard food being served in the hostel mess and the supply of contaminated water, which allegedly led to several students falling ill. The students have accused the university administration of arbitrariness.

The VIT authorities have been asked to reply on Unsatisfactory mess and water facilities

A majority of students have expressed negative views regarding the quality of food and drinking water. Students informed the probe committee about contaminated and foul-smelling drinking water. The university administration admitted before the committee that between November 14 and November 24, at least 23 boys and 12 girls were diagnosed with jaundice

Authoritarian administration: Citing probe report, the notice said that VIT Bhopal management has turned the campus into a fortress and it “rules the roost” on premises. Students were intimidated in the name of discipline, their ID cards were seized, they were prevented from appearing in examinations, awarded fewer marks in practical exams, and even threatened with being failed.

Lack of transparency and cooperation: The government seeks an explanation for the university’s failure to ensure transparency, its inability to control the deteriorating situation and its non-cooperative attitude towards the probe committee.