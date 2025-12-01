 Indore Death By 'Chinese Manjha': DCP To Investigate Allegations Of Delayed Police Response
Additional CP Amit Singh told media persons that some reports claimed the person who accompanied the victim to the hospital had repeatedly called the police station, but the calls went unanswered. Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh has taken cognisance, and DCP Zone 1 Krishna Lalchandani is carrying out a preliminary inquiry. He added that if any negligence is established, action will follow.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DCP Zone 1 has been directed to probe allegations that police arrived late after being informed about the death of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally injured by banned ‘Chinese string’ (manja).

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Gulshan Jatav, was returning from an outing at Ralamandal with his cousin and two friends when the sharp string got entangled around his neck at Nemawar Bridge under Kanadiya police station limits.

article-image

Eyewitness Arun said a Sikh couple, who helped rush Gulshan to the hospital, made multiple calls to the police, but none were answered.

‘Man took away the Chinese string after incident’

A shopkeeper near the spot told police that after the boys left for the hospital, another man—reportedly a truck driver—arrived on foot and took away the Chinese string. Police recovered only a portion of the string, as the remainder was missing.

Woman arrested with 40 rolls of Chinese string

In a separate action, Azad Nagar police arrested a woman and seized 40 rolls of Chinese string, valued at around ?14,000.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached Gop Colony and apprehended Nagma Khan while she was selling the banned string. A case under Section 223 of the BNS has been registered against her, and she has been arrested.

