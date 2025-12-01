 Indore News: Patwari Booked For Duping Farmer Of Crores Through Fake Land Registry
The document falsely showed the land's sale value as Rs 4 crore, but the payment mentioned was only Rs 1 crore 1 lakh.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tukoganj police registered a case against a patwari and his accomplice for allegedly defrauding a farmer of land worth crores of rupees. The accused reportedly purchased stamp paper, forged signatures, and created a fake registry of the farmer’s land. The property valued at 4 crore was shown as being sold for Rs 1.01 crore.

Police registered the case against Anil Bohra and patwari Ramgopal Ratadiya, both of Agar Malwa district, on the complaint of Vijay Bhatt, a resident of South Tukoganj.  

Patwari transferred land to his associate’s name

Police further revealed another fraud committed by Anil Bohra. He created a second fake agreement in the name of farmer Rais, falsely transferring one portion of the land to Abhay and Devendra Lunawat, and another portion to Prabhulal and Devisingh, who are associates of patwari Ramgopal.

