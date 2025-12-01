Indore News: Patwari Booked For Duping Farmer Of Crores Through Fake Land Registry

₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat Border | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tukoganj police registered a case against a patwari and his accomplice for allegedly defrauding a farmer of land worth crores of rupees. The accused reportedly purchased stamp paper, forged signatures, and created a fake registry of the farmer’s land. The property valued at 4 crore was shown as being sold for Rs 1.01 crore.

Police registered the case against Anil Bohra and patwari Ramgopal Ratadiya, both of Agar Malwa district, on the complaint of Vijay Bhatt, a resident of South Tukoganj.

According to police, patwari Ramgopal, in collusion with Anil Bohra, purchased a stamp paper in his own name. On this stamp, they forged a fake agreement for the sale of 3.378 hectares of agricultural land belonging to farmer Abdul Rais of Dokarpura village.

The document falsely showed the land’s sale value as Rs 4 crore, but the payment mentioned was only Rs 1 crore 1 lakh. The accused forged the farmer’s signature to show receipt of this amount.

Patwari transferred land to his associate’s name

Police further revealed another fraud committed by Anil Bohra. He created a second fake agreement in the name of farmer Rais, falsely transferring one portion of the land to Abhay and Devendra Lunawat, and another portion to Prabhulal and Devisingh, who are associates of patwari Ramgopal.