Indore News: Hindutva Is Soul Of Bharat, Says Senior RSS Leader Dattatrey Hosabale |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior RSS leader Dattatrey Hosabale said Puranas and scholars across eras have defined Hindu and Hindustan in various ways, but Bharat has always been a land of human religion that sees unity in creation and expresses gratitude towards it.

He said life here has been rooted in purposeful effort, striving for liberation of the soul, and putting truth into practice. Hindutva, he stressed, is the soul of this country known as Bharat.

Hosabale was addressing a session of prominent people of Malwa region at Ravindra Natya Grih on Sunday, organised to mark the centenary year of the foundation of RSS.

He said Hindus convey this human religion to the world through their lives, which is why it is called Hindu religion. He described Hinduism as a geo-cultural concept linked to compassion, duty, characteristics, lifestyle and forms of worship. The concept of religion for human welfare, he said, is the greatest contribution of Hindus, and all sects following Hindu practices are part of Hinduism.

In the first session, Hosabale explained the background and purpose behind the founding of RSS. He said society faced decline due to lack of organization, abandonment of dharma in conduct, cultural self-degradation during foreign subjugation, and self-centred desires.

To rebuild a society rooted in individual and national character, Dr Hedgewar founded RSS. He said Sangh’s work is a national movement and an organization of society, and organizing society is its core task. He urged listeners to take responsibility for finding solutions within society and to set examples through their own lives, as this is what awakens trust.

In the concluding session, the Sarkaryavah answered questions from visitors. He addressed contemporary issues such as conversion, the Sikh-Punjab situation, drug addiction, artificial intelligence, role of youth, corruption, and Hindutva. He called upon society to work towards making India a world leader and urged active participation in social harmony, family enlightenment, environmentally conscious living, insistence on Swadeshi, and fulfilment of civic duties.

Responding to a question on religion and sect, he said everyone may have their own vehicle—small or big, cheap or expensive—yet traffic rules remain the same. Vehicles, he said, represent sects, while traffic rules represent religion. One may change religion, but not faith. If intentions behind conversion are wrong, he warned, society must remain cautious and stop such attempts—and he affirmed that they will stop them.