MP News: HC Directs IMC To Process Approval Of YC’s New Building Map

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief for Yeshwant Club, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to process approval of the club’s new building map, setting aside the hurdle created by a pending property tax dispute.

The dispute dates back to 2020–21, when IMC raised a property tax demand after assessing the club’s assets. The club had challenged this demand before the High Court, which issued an interim order directing the club to deposit only 30 per cent of the demanded amount, with the final decision to come at the conclusion of the case.

Meanwhile, new members joined the club and initiated the process to construct a new building. When the club applied for approval of the building plan, the IMC portal showed outstanding property tax dues and refused to process the application. This led current club secretary Sanjay Gorani to file a separate petition.

During the joint hearing of both petitions-- first on November 21 and again on December 1 -- the club informed the court that although the municipal demand was Rs 69 lakh, it had already deposited more than the amount ordered by the court. Despite this, the IMC system continued to show pending dues, blocking the approval of the new building plan.

Justice Pranay Verma, hearing the matter, observed that construction of a new building would allow the IMC to reassess and levy fresh property tax as per rules. He stated that the club’s new construction cannot be stalled based on earlier disputes, especially when the petitioners have complied with court directions regarding payments.

The court directed the IMC to activate the portal and proceed with processing the building map. Any tax arising as per the fresh assessment will be payable by the petitioner.