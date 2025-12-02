 Indore News: Bharat Vikas Group Defies Government Ban, Starts Operations At MGM College
The DME issued a second warning to HITES, highlighting BVG’s prior removal from five government medical colleges in 2018–19 for serious lapses, including license violations, non-functional biometric systems, police verification failures, understaffing, and delayed salaries. The department clarified that any expenses incurred by BVG would not be reimbursed.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major administrative standoff, Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) India Ltd began operations at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MGM) Medical College on Monday, despite explicit bans from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the college administration.

Guards and housekeeping staff in BVG uniforms reported for duty, causing confusion across hospital units and raising questions over HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd’s (HITES) handling of the handover.

Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya stated that MGM College refuses to recognise BVG and warned HITES that no payments would be processed if BVG continues working. Several BVG staff were sent away after reporting to duty.

The department clarified that any expenses incurred by BVG would not be reimbursed, placing operational responsibility solely on HITES.

The current crisis stems from the replacement of Agile Security after rat-bite deaths in the pediatric unit. With BVG on the ground, the college rejecting staff, and DME refusing clearance, the sanitation and security overhaul at MGM College faces a critical deadlock. Further administrative action is expected.

