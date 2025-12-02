 Indore News: 22-Year-Old Youth Returning After Dropping Friend Killed In Accident
Tuesday, December 02, 2025
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth was killed after a speeding unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in Azad Nagar police station area late on Sunday night.

The accident occurred around 10:45 pm on the Ring Road when the victim was returning on his bike after dropping a friend off at a bus travel agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanskar (22), son of Sunil, a resident of Bandri in Sagar district. He had dropped his friend and was heading back when the accident took place near a travel agency office opposite Pukhraj City in Musakhedi area.

Sanskar was the youngest in the family. He is survived by his parents and elder brother. Sanskar was studying in Indore while also working to support his family.

Police began a probe and are gathering information about the unidentified vehicle’s driver based on CCTV footage.  

MP News: Four Injured After Nayagaon Bridge Collapses In Raisen, Road Blocked, Traffic Jam
article-image

Farmer going to in-laws’ house dies in accident

A 30-year-old man, who was going to his in-laws’ house in Pithampur, was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in Simrol police station area on Sunday night. The accident occurred around 9:30 pm in the Bherughat area.

The deceased was identified as Hemraj, son of Raghunath, a resident of Pandhana. He was a farmer.  

