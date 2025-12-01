Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Conducts First Full-Scale Passenger Trial Ahead Of December 25 Operational Launch

NMIA completes integrated passenger trials as it prepares for commercial operations beginning Christmas Day | X - @navimumairport

Mumbai, Dec 01: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) conducted its first full-scale integrated passenger trial in the lead-up to its operationalisation on December 25.

ORAT Team Tests All Passenger Processes

The operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) team of NMIA conducted its first full-scale integrated passenger trial on November 29 and 30. The trial saw passengers pass through all key airport processes, including check-in, security, boarding, and baggage reclaim.

Trial Validates Systems for Smooth Opening Day

“Each process was observed and assessed to validate systems and procedures to ensure smooth operations from day one,” said a spokesperson from Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

Airport to Begin Operations With 23 Daily Departures

Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) second airport will begin commercial operations on Christmas Day with 23 daily departures, which will be scaled up to 34 departures from February 2026. In the first month, it will operate for 12 hours between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., managing up to 10 flight movements per hour.

Inaugurated by PM Modi, Airport Begins Phased Rollout

The airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, is setting the stage for a carefully phased operational rollout, prioritising passenger safety, reliability, and comfort from day one. The launch will add capacity to the growing aviation needs of MMR.

Further strengthening its preparedness, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted at NMIA on October 29, 2025, with deployment across key airport functions.

IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express to Start Flights From Day One

Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express will fly from India’s first second city airport starting from the first day. All of these airlines have also published schedules for operating out of the airport and connecting to 16 major domestic airports.

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

