'We Continue To Work As Team': DK Shivakumar Ahead Of Hosting Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Breakfast

CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar | File

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Monday took to X and said that he would continue to work with CM Siddaramaiah as a team, adding that he had invited him for breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast comes amid the ongoing power tussle in the state. “Me and the CM continue to work together as a team. I have invited the Hon’ble CM for breakfast tomorrow to discuss and strengthen our collective efforts to deliver on our promises to Karnataka,” the post read.

Notably, Tuesday will be the second breakfast interaction between the CM and his deputy, as earlier the Chief Minister had hosted Shivakumar at his residence on November 29.

Earlier today, CM Siddaramaiah said that he still has not received a call from Shivakumar inviting him for breakfast at his residence, adding that he will go whenever he is invited.

The tug-of-war between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had become a major headache for the Congress high command. As a damage-control measure, the leadership instructed both leaders to hold discussions, following which Siddaramaiah invited Shivakumar to his residence for breakfast on November 29.

BJP Reacts

Reacting to the breakfast meeting, BJP leader S Suresh Kumar said, “(It is) free entertainment without paying any tax. The much-awaited winter session will begin in another seven days... People are looking forward to that session to take up very serious issues, and the government is still embroiled in its own conflict and confusion,” he said.