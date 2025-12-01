Karnataka To Witness Another Breakfast Diplomacy Between CM Siddaramaiah & DCM DK Shivakumar |

Bengaluru: Two days after breakfast diplomacy between the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar, who are on the loggerhead over Chief Ministerial post, the two are set for one more round of similar diplomacy drama.

This time too, the drama is scripted by the party high command and the venue will be the residence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in Sadashivanagar.

Confirming the breakfast meeting, Shivakumar said that he and Chief Ministers were like brothers and they never had any differences. ``It is you, the media, who write and show so many things to prove that all is not alright within the party. You try to create the Siddaramaiah faction and Shivakumar faction. But, nothing like that in the party. Since you people are spreading rumors, the high command asked us to have a breakfast meeting. I have invited the Chief Minister for breakfast tomorrow and he has accepted the invitation,'' Shivakumar said.

Though the two leaders are trying to showcase a 'united face', nothing seems to be going right within the party. The factions continue to give contradicting media statements and the legislators, in private, are more worried than the leaders and ministers. Those who openly supported D K Shivakumar during the last few months are now worried what if the leadership is not changed.

On Monday, MLA from Jewargi constituency, Kalburgi issued a controversial statement that angered the chief minister. When reporters spoke to him in Airport and asked him about leadership change, Ajay Singh, who is son of former chief minister Dharam Singh said that the two leaders have promised to abide by the high command decision.

``As far as my information, nothing will happen till the Assembly session concludes in the third week of December. Any development will be after that and I expect any movement only after January second week and everything will be over by February.''

Though Ajay Singh later clarified that he was referring to Cabinet reshuffle, a visibly upset Siddaramaiah exploded: ``Who is Ajay Singh? Is he the Chief Minister of Karnataka? or is he Congress high command? He is nobody to tell anything.''

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's close associate and Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa said that the party high command has put a halt to all speculations about power transfer and the same government will continue till 2028 and go for elections.

Meanwhile, Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath, who is a close relative of Shivakumar said that the people of Karnataka were about to get good news soon. ``It is not just good news for one segment, but all seven crore people. I promise that the news will come very soon,'' he added.