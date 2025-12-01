'There Is No Tussle': DK Shivakumar Ahead Of Breakfast Talk 2.0 With CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar |

Days after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah invited his deputy DK Shivakumar to iron out differences over the rotation of power in the state, the planned meeting has been confirmed. Speaking to India Today, DK Shivakumar said the meeting at Siddaramaiah’s residence is scheduled for tomorrow at 9:30 am.

When asked about the BJP’s allegation that governance in the state is taking a back seat amid the ongoing tussle between him and Siddaramaiah for the top post, Shivakumar said, “There is no tussle; there is nothing to worry about on this issue.”

Asked whether he and the Chief Minister are united on the matter, he responded, “The entire state is united on the issue.”

The tug-of-war between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had become a major headache for the Congress high command. As a damage-control measure, the leadership instructed both leaders to hold discussions, following which Siddaramaiah invited Shivakumar to his residence for breakfast on November 29.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah told reporters, “Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important. We discussed them. We also discussed bringing Congress back in the 2028 elections. We agreed that we would move forward together. There are no differences between us, and there will be no differences in the future.”

He also reiterated his earlier statement that he would abide by the decision taken by the party high command.