'Operation Sindoor Ongoing...': After Navy Chief, BSF IG Ashok Yadav Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan - VIDEO

BSF IG Ashok Yadav | ANI

Srinagar: Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav on Monday said that Operation Sindoor continues. He also warned Pakistan of beffiting reply of there is any misadventures from thier side.

Speaking at the BSF’s Annual Press Meet 2024–2025 held at Humhama, he said ‘Operation Sindoor’ is still underway to counter cross-border infiltration and terror infrastructure across the LoC.

"Operation Sindoor continues, and whenever there is misadventure from Pakistan, we are prepared to give a befitting reply to them," he said.

Yadav said that although infiltration methods have evolved slightly, with new routes emerging, close coordination between the BSF and the Army has helped neutralise several attempts. “Our intelligence grid is strong, and every input is followed up swiftly,” he said.

"We foiled four infiltration bids this year involving 13 infiltrators, of whom eight were neutralized by the Army and five were pushed back,” he added.

The IG BSF also warned of increasing narco-terror activities being pushed from across the LoC, describing it as “a greater internal threat aimed at targeting Kashmiri youth and funding terror.”

He further revealed that some launching pads have been shifted deeper into Pakistani territory following sustained Indian strikes, adding that surveillance and operational readiness remain high.

Navy Chief Says Operation Sindoor Ongoing

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Sunday said Operation Sindoor is “still ongoing" and remains highly sensitive.

"Operation Sindoor is still ongoing; it is not over. Anything pertaining to operation is best avoided. The air defence between the three services is integrated, and it was done during Operation Sindoor as well. The navy is fully on board," he said.