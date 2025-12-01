 'BJP Govt Has Destroyed Sports Infrastructure In State': Bhupinder Singh Hooda After Tragic Death Of 2 Basketball Players | VIDEO
Referring to the recent twin tragedies in which two teenage players died in shocking accidents when the basketball hoop poles collapsed on them in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh areas, Hooda alleged that these promising players lost their lives due to the dilapidated conditions of the stadiums.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Chandigarh: Former two-time chief minister and leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that the BJP government has completely destroyed Haryana's sports infrastructure.

``I will visit stadiums across the state after the Congress rally in Delhi on December 14, and will raise the issue of the poor state of sports infrastructure together with athletes and sports enthusiasts,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP government is solely responsible for this, he held that despite MP Deepender Hooda's grant of Rs 12 lakh, the government failed to improve the condition of the grounds and poles.

Hooda said that this was not a simple accident or a normal death, but a murder caused by government negligence. He demanded an impartial, high-level investigation into the entire matter and the strictest possible action against the culprits. The families of the two deceased athletes should be immediately provided with government jobs and adequate financial assistance.

“The Congress had formulated a special sports policy to protect youth from drug addiction and crime and encourage them to pursue sports. Under this policy, the state developed excellent sports infrastructure, received the highest cash rewards in the country, and appointed athletes to high-ranking positions, such as DSP, to secure their futures,” he said.

On the issue of SIR (Special Intensive Revision), Hooda said the elections are many years away, yet the Election Commission is unnecessarily rushing things. “Due to this pressure, several BLOs have even committed suicide. There is no need to rush; the process should take its proper time,” he added.

