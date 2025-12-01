Rajasthan: Family Ostracised By Khap Panchayat Moves High Court; Notices Issued To State, DGP | File Pic (Representative Image)

A family troubled by the Khap Panchayat has filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has issued notices to the state government, the Director General of Police, the Human Rights Commission and 35 others.

Family Allegedly Boycotted in Dausa Village

The incident pertains to Natho Ki Dhani, a village in the Lalsot block of Dausa district, where a family has reportedly been ostracised by the Khap.

“Even if our child enters the temple, it is washed. Relatives are being pressured not to invite us, or else they too will be ostracised. We are being treated as untouchables in the village,” said Suresh Chand Yogi, one of the four brothers facing a social boycott imposed by the Khap.

Khap Accuses Brothers of Patricide

Suresh and his brothers have been accused by the Khap of murdering their father. “Our family has witnessed three deaths recently, and now the Khap’s arbitrariness and torture have begun,” Suresh said.

Murder Case Led to Boycott, Says Family

According to Suresh, his father, Shriram Yogi, was murdered on January 28 this year. Police had detained a minor from the village in connection with the case, but he was later acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board, Dausa, on August 25, 2025, after being given the benefit of the doubt.

Following the acquittal, the minor’s father, relatives and other villagers allegedly convened the Khap, which then ordered a social boycott of Suresh’s family, accusing the four brothers of their father’s murder.

“We argued our case and said that if we were guilty and they had any evidence, they should inform the police but no one listened to us,” Suresh said.

High Court Seeks Responses from Authorities

Distressed by the Panchayat’s decision, Suresh and his brothers filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court on November 18. Their advocate, Pradeep Mathur, said the Jaipur Bench has taken cognisance of the matter and issued notices to 38 individuals, including the state government, the DGP, the Human Rights Commission, the Dausa Collector, the Dausa Superintendent of Police, the Ramgarh Pachwara SDM and the Rahuvas police station officer, seeking their responses.