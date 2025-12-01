 Disabled Passenger Struggles On Broken Escalator At Varanasi Junction, Sparks Outrage - VIDEO
The incident generated considerable online backlash. Social media commenters expressed frustration, with one claiming that ninety percent of escalators and lifts at the station remain dysfunctional.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image

A viral video from Varanasi Junction railway station has sparked outrage after showing a person with disabilities struggling to ascend a non-operational escalator while carrying luggage. The footage, filmed at Platform 8 and shared widely across social media on Sunday, has drawn sharp criticism regarding accessibility provisions at the major transport hub.

According to reports, the escalator had been inoperative for three consecutive days before the incident. The distressing scene has raised serious questions about assistance infrastructure at railway facilities and the broader obstacles confronting disabled individuals in public transportation settings.

Railway authorities attributed the malfunction to an electrical outage, explaining that safety regulations mandate a complete system reset following power restoration. Northern Railway's Lucknow Division clarified via social media that electricity supply was interrupted on November 24 between 11:30 PM and 2:40 PM, during which backup diesel generators were activated.

Officials noted that escalator safety protocols require approximately eight minutes for restarting all units after power returns. They confirmed all escalators and elevators are now functioning properly.

The incident generated considerable online backlash. Social media commenters expressed frustration, with one claiming that ninety percent of escalators and lifts at the station remain dysfunctional. Others criticized railway management for inadequate maintenance and questioned the purpose of installing equipment that frequently remains unusable. Several users highlighted India's general lack of disability-friendly infrastructure in public venues.

Notably, Varanasi constituency is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has secured three consecutive electoral victories from this Uttar Pradesh seat.

