 Rajasthan Crime: Couple Set Ablaze Inside Agricultural Field Allegedly Over Family Dispute In Jaipur; 2 Detained
The police said that the victim, Kailash Gurjar (40), is married, while the woman, Soni Gurjar (32) is a widow. The incident occurred on Friday late at night when Soni reportedly went to meet Kailash at a makeshift shed in an agricultural field when people informed of this meeting allegedly set the couple on fire.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Couple Set Ablaze Inside Agricultural Field Allegedly Over Family Feud In Jaipur | Representative Photo

Jaipur: In Badolav village, Mokhampura, near Jaipur, a couple was allegedly set ablaze by pouring petrol on them. Both have been admitted to SMS Hospital of Jaipur in critical condition. Preliminary investigation suggested a long-running feud between the families of the victims led to the incident. Two people named by the victim in a statement to the police have been detained.

The villagers, responding to their cries for help, reached the spot and doused the flames.

DSP, Dudu, and Deepak Khandelwal said that two victims, identified as Kailash Gurjar and Soni Gurjar, suffered extensive burns and are currently under treatment at SMS Hospital. The police have detained two people, Ganesh and Birdi Chand—both relatives of the woman in the case.

Dr. Pradeep Sharma, Additional Superintendent at SMS Hospital, stated that both were admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Kailash and Soni suffered 70% and 45% burns, respectively, and are being treated in the burn ward.

Preliminary findings indicate Kailash and Soni may have been in a relationship, but the feud between the families led to the incident.

Dudu ASP Shivlal Bairwa said, "Investigation so far has revealed that Soni Devi arrived late at night to meet Kailash. Some people were informed of this and set them on fire. The police have also begun an investigation. The FSL has collected evidence from the scene. Police are also questioning the family members in this case."

