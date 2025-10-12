Money Dispute Turns Deadly In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari Couple Attempts To Set Two People On Fire

Bhosari Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking case has come forward in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari area, where a couple tried to set another couple on fire by pouring petrol on them. In this incident, a woman sustained severe burn injuries on her body. Both couples are related to each other. The incident happened on Friday morning in the Dhawade Wasti area of Bhosari.

Raosaheb Shivram Awhad (30, Bhosari) has lodged a complaint at the Bhosari Police Station. His wife, Sonali Awhad (28), was seriously injured. Bhosari Police have arrested the complainant's cousin, Santosh Mahadev Awhad (27), and sister-in-law, Rangubai Santosh Awhad (25), both residents of Bhosari. A case of attempted murder and physical assault has been registered.

Police said that the accused had taken a small loan from his cousin a few days ago. When the complainant demanded the money back, the accused got angry. Along with his wife, Santosh Awhad started verbally abusing the complainant and his wife, Sonali. They then started beating them.

A police official said, “Further, they started threatening, and in a fit of rage, the accused couple poured petrol on the complainant and his wife from a bottle. The complainant got away just in time before they ignited the inflammable liquid, but his wife received burns. The fire was extinguished, and she was rushed to the hospital.”

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Ghorpade, in charge of the Bhosari Police Station, confirmed the incident. He told The Free Press Journal, “The accused duo has been arrested. They are in police custody. The victim woman is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at a private hospital in Nehru Nagar, Pimpri. Her condition was reported stable on Sunday morning by the doctors treating her.”

Assistant Police Inspector Ketan Manjare is investigating the matter further.