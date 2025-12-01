Khadi Mahotsav Registers Record Sales Of ₹3.20 Crore; 42% Jump From Last Year |

Lucknow: The 10-day Khadi Mahotsav 2025, held at the Central Sanskrit University in Gomtinagar, has set a new benchmark in sales. The event recorded a business of ₹3.20 crore, a significant rise of about 42 percent compared to last year’s ₹2.25 crore. The final day saw heavy footfall, with buyers crowding stalls till late evening. Khadi apparel, herbal products, jute handicrafts and terracotta items were among the most preferred products this year.

A total of 160 entrepreneurs participated including 32 Khadi institutions, 120 from village industries and eight terracotta artisans. Artisans from Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Gorakhpur and other districts said the response from visitors was far stronger than previous editions, both in terms of turnout and purchasing interest.

Pramod Kumar from Swarajya Ashram, Satendra Kumar of Gram Seva Sansthan, Muzaffarnagar’s Abbas Ansari, jute artisan Anjali Singh from Barabanki and Royal Honey’s Prof. Nitin Singh said that the strong presence of young customers played a major role in boosting sales.

The festival attracted a steady flow of youth, students and women throughout the 10 days. Visitors said that the diverse range of Khadi, local crafts and natural products under one roof offered both a unique and trustworthy shopping experience.

On the concluding day, Shishir, Chief Executive Officer of the board, thanked the entrepreneurs and the organising team. He said Khadi is no longer just a clothing choice but a symbol of cultural heritage and modern consumer identity coming together.