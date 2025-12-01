 Girls Publicly Assault Youth Over Alleged Obscene Messages In UP's Mahoba - VIDEO
Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
A disturbing video showing two young girls publicly assaulting a youth has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in the Shaktinagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district when the girls confronted the youth on a busy road, accusing him of sending obscene messages to one of them. In the viral footage, the girls can be seen showering kicks and slaps on the young man before beating him with shoes as he tries to shield himself.

According to reports, the violent confrontation occurred while the girls were returning from their coaching classes. Witnesses claim the youth is a repeat offender who regularly harasses women and girls walking on the road by passing inappropriate comments.

What has drawn particular criticism is the reaction of bystanders during the assault. Rather than intervening to stop the violence, onlookers simply watched the incident unfold. Some voices can even be heard in the video encouraging the girls to continue beating the youth with their footwear.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users have condemned the public assault and called for legal action through proper channels, others have expressed support for the girls, viewing their response as justified retaliation against persistent harassment.

It remains unclear whether the girls have filed a formal complaint against the alleged harasser with local police. Law enforcement authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

