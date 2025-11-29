UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparation, Directs Officials To Make Khichdi Mela 'Zero-Waste' Event

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur, November 29: In a review meeting in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that all work related to the world-famous Khichdi Mela, scheduled for Makar Sankranti at the Gorakhnath Temple, is completed by December 20th. He emphasized that the safety, convenience, and comfort of devotees attending the Mela should be the top priority, ensuring they do not face any difficulty.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with the Mayor and Officials regarding the preparations for the Khichdi Mela in the Gorakhnath Temple's auditorium on Saturday morning. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the Khichdi Mela at the Gorakhnath Temple is linked with the faith of followers of the Sanatan Dharma not only in eastern UP (Purvanchal) but also in Bihar, Nepal, and across the country. In view of this, all basic amenities should be arranged at the Mela to provide better facilities to the devotees visiting the Mela. Live broadcast of the Mela will be available through Doordarshan and All India Radio, for those who are unable to attend the Mela, can participate virtually.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister inquired about the preparations being made by various departments for the Khichdi Mela. He directed that the remaining work to be completed expeditiously, emphasizing that all work should be completed by December 20th. There should be no compromise on the safety, convenience, and comfort of all devotees. He directed the Municipal Corporation to make the Khichdi Mela a 'zero-waste' event, with special attention to cleanliness and sanitation. The Chief Minister also said that adequae permanent and temporary lighting to be installed in the area and also asked to inspect all streetlights on the temple route.

In the meeting, CM Yogi also added that, like every year, Khichdi Mela Special Trains will be operated for the convenience of devotees. To this end, arrangements will be made to operate special trains from various stations by communicating with the railway administration. Extensive publicity should also be given regarding the special trains. Electric city buses will also be provided from the city's stopover stations.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that devotees should have access to transportation in remote rural areas to attend the Khichdi Mela at the Gorakhnath Temple. The Transport Department should begin preparing for bus arrangements immediately. Wide publicity should also be given about the locations from which the Khichdi Mela Special Buses will operate.

The Chief Minister said that there are cold waves during the Khichdi Mela. Adequate arrangements should be made to light adequate bonfires for the public's convenience. He directed the Forest Department to arrange the wood for the bonfire.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed foolproof security and vigilance at the Khichdi Mela, with special focus on women’s safety through adequate deployment of women police and help desks. Integrated monitoring from the control room, installation of CCTV cameras, and regular PA announcements will ensure smooth conduct. He emphasized strict crowd control during major events, with NCC and Civil Defence support.

For traffic management, CM Yogi ordered deployment of traffic police and home guards, continuous CCTV monitoring, and early preparations for parking and diversions. He instructed civic bodies to repair roads promptly and directed the health department to set up camps, keep hospitals on alert, and ensure emergency readiness.

The Chief Minister stressed that no devotee should sleep in the open, and night shelters must be equipped with bedding, blankets, and sanitation. He also called for awareness on community kitchens and food stores. Temporary shops, swings, and food stalls must undergo safety checks, with food samples tested to prevent adulteration.

Mayor Dr Manglesh Shrivastava, ADG Zone Mutha Ashok Jain, Commissioner Anil Dhingra, DIG S. Chinnappa, District Magistrate Deepak Meena, SSP Rajkaran Iyer, Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, GDA Vice President Anand Vardhan, along with officials from 20 departments including Administration, Police, PWD, Electricity, Health were also present in the meeting.