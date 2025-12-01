 Pune Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts Near Rangla Punjab Restaurant In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Pimple Saudagar | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts Near Rangla Punjab Restaurant In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Pimple Saudagar | VIDEO

Pune Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts Near Rangla Punjab Restaurant In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Pimple Saudagar | VIDEO

The incident has caused traffic disruption on Kunal Icon Road, and commuters are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts Near Rangla Punjab Restaurant In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Pimple Saudagar - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A massive fire broke out below Rangla Punjab Restaurant in the Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade is currently working to bring the blaze under control.

Watch Video:

The incident has caused traffic disruption on Kunal Icon Road, and commuters are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

A major fire broke out inside the ASquare Medical & IIT-JEE Academy in Pimple Saudagar. The coaching class is located in Prime Square Housing Society, directly below the popular Rangla Punjab Restaurant on Kunal Icon Road of Pimple Saudagar. The fire brigade received the call about the blaze around 3 PM on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: JNPA Workshop Strengthens Dock Safety And Hazardous Chemical Handling Preparedness
Navi Mumbai News: JNPA Workshop Strengthens Dock Safety And Hazardous Chemical Handling Preparedness
CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here
CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here
Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges
Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council

Deputy fire officer Gautam Ingawale of PCMC told The Free Press Journal, “Four fire vehicles were dispatched -- Two from PCMC Main Fire Station, and one each from Thergaon and Nehru Nagar Fire Stations. The fire vehicles at Rahatani Fire Station -- which is the closest to the spot -- were busy answering another fire incident call. It took great efforts and much time to reach the building due to traffic and road works ongoing near Kunjir Chowk on Kunal Icon Road.”

Read Also
Pune: Valet Assistant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter At Kalyaninagar...
article-image

Ingawale further said that initially, the call was regarding the printer catching fire. However, the staff inside the coaching class tried to extinguish it themselves, which made the matter worse. The fire became big, and the whole room caught fire, and due to unsuccessful efforts to extinguish the fire, the smoke started spreading widely too.

42 Students, Five Restaurant Staff Rescued

Ingawale further told The FPJ, “There were a total of 42 people in the coaching center. Some of them are students and faculty. They were in danger of suffocating due to the smoke. Our team rescued them. Then we found out that around five people were stuck in the Rangla Punjab Restaurants on the fifth floor. The fire took place on the fourth floor. We rescued all and extinguished the fire. We tried to limit the damage caused by the fire, as it's a commercial complex filled with offices and other spaces.”

Fire Brigade officials on the spot said that the building was hard to reach due to its complex architecture. Residents passing around the Kunal Icon Road reported heavy traffic on the already narrow road.

PCMC’s Fire Brigade is now investigating the circumstances behind the blaze.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts Near Rangla Punjab Restaurant In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Pimple...

Pune Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts Near Rangla Punjab Restaurant In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Pimple...

Nashik: Local Body Polls Postponed In 7 Wards Due To Nomination Errors; Check Details

Nashik: Local Body Polls Postponed In 7 Wards Due To Nomination Errors; Check Details

Nashik: Birdwatchers Unite To Protect Tapovan's Green Ecosystem

Nashik: Birdwatchers Unite To Protect Tapovan's Green Ecosystem

Pune: ‘YouTube Journalists’ Booked For Luring & Sexually Assaulting Woman In Baramati; Victim...

Pune: ‘YouTube Journalists’ Booked For Luring & Sexually Assaulting Woman In Baramati; Victim...

Verses For Trees: Nashik Poets Protest 1,825 Tree Felling For Kumbh Mela

Verses For Trees: Nashik Poets Protest 1,825 Tree Felling For Kumbh Mela