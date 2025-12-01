 PM Modi Speaks To Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Expresses Grief Over Cyclone Ditwah Deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to Sri Lankan President Dissanayake following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. India affirmed firm solidarity, assuring continued support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. This initiative has already rescued over 2,000 Indians and delivered 53 tonnes of relief material. India pledges further assistance for ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake | File

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reported news agency ANI. The Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives and the widespread devastation caused in Sri Lanka by Cyclone Ditwah. PM Modi conveyed that the people of India stand in firm solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.

In response, President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India’s assistance in the wake of the disaster and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material.

He also conveyed the appreciation of Sri Lankan citizens for India’s prompt and effective response efforts.

PM Modi assured President Dissanayake of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, which is providing rescue and relief to distressed persons.

PM Modi further assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established role as the ‘First Responder’, will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the days ahead as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works to restore livelihoods across the affected regions. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

More than 2,000 stranded Indians in Sri Lanka have been rescued under Operation Sagar Bandhu, with India also delivering 53 tonnes of relief material to the nation by air and sea. The death toll caused by the cyclone stands at at least 334.

