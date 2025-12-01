MP State Assembly Winter Session: Nine Caste Boards Formed Before Polls, None Delivered; Government Admits In House |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the state government had constituted nine caste-based boards aimed at providing benefits to members of specific communities.

However, none of the communities received any advantage through these boards, the government stated in a written reply in state assembly on Monday.

During the five-day winter session, Congress MLA Pratap Grewal asked Minister of State for Technical Education Gautam Tetwal about number of boards formed before the elections and later dissolved within two years under the department. The boards were intended to extend government scheme benefits to respective communities.

A total of Rs 8.34 crore was spent on chairpersons, staff salaries, car rentals and other perks. Despite this, the minister disclosed that most boards conducted very few meetings: only three boards met on September 9, 2024, and another three met in February-March 2025. Maharana Pratap Kalyan Board, Rajjak Samaj Board and Tel Ghani Kalyan Board did not hold a single meeting over two years.

While eight boards dissolved after appointing chairpersons and members, the government failed to appoint leadership for one board. MLA Grewal alleged that these boards were formed merely to secure votes during elections, leaving the intended beneficiaries completely ignored.