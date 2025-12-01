 MP State Assembly Winter Session: Nine Caste Boards Formed Before Polls, None Delivered; Government Admits In House
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP State Assembly Winter Session: Nine Caste Boards Formed Before Polls, None Delivered; Government Admits In House

MP State Assembly Winter Session: Nine Caste Boards Formed Before Polls, None Delivered; Government Admits In House

A total of Rs 8.34 crore was spent on chairpersons, staff salaries, car rentals and other perks. Despite this, the minister disclosed that most boards conducted very few meetings: only three boards met on September 9, 2024, and another three met in February-March 2025. Maharana Pratap Kalyan Board, Rajjak Samaj Board and Tel Ghani Kalyan Board did not hold a single meeting over two years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
MP State Assembly Winter Session: Nine Caste Boards Formed Before Polls, None Delivered; Government Admits In House |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the state government had constituted nine caste-based boards aimed at providing benefits to members of specific communities.

However, none of the communities received any advantage through these boards, the government stated in a written reply in state assembly on Monday.

During the five-day winter session, Congress MLA Pratap Grewal asked Minister of State for Technical Education Gautam Tetwal about number of boards formed before the elections and later dissolved within two years under the department. The boards were intended to extend government scheme benefits to respective communities.

Read Also
MP News: Government Issues Show-Cause To VIT Bhopal; Warns Of Action If No Reply In 7 Days
article-image

A total of Rs 8.34 crore was spent on chairpersons, staff salaries, car rentals and other perks. Despite this, the minister disclosed that most boards conducted very few meetings: only three boards met on September 9, 2024, and another three met in February-March 2025. Maharana Pratap Kalyan Board, Rajjak Samaj Board and Tel Ghani Kalyan Board did not hold a single meeting over two years.

FPJ Shorts
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges IPS Probationers To Strengthen Citizen-Centric Policing; Stresses Action On Cybercrime, Drugs & Women’s Safety
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges IPS Probationers To Strengthen Citizen-Centric Policing; Stresses Action On Cybercrime, Drugs & Women’s Safety
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 1: Private Investigator Discovers Mihir & Noina's Truth
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 1: Private Investigator Discovers Mihir & Noina's Truth
Mumbai News: BMC Receives 45,000 EVM Units Ahead Of Civic Elections
Mumbai News: BMC Receives 45,000 EVM Units Ahead Of Civic Elections
Uttar Pradesh News: India’s Leather Industry Set To Reopen Major Russia Market After 40 Years; CLE Delegation To Visit Moscow
Uttar Pradesh News: India’s Leather Industry Set To Reopen Major Russia Market After 40 Years; CLE Delegation To Visit Moscow

While eight boards dissolved after appointing chairpersons and members, the government failed to appoint leadership for one board. MLA Grewal alleged that these boards were formed merely to secure votes during elections, leaving the intended beneficiaries completely ignored.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP State Assembly Winter Session: Nine Caste Boards Formed Before Polls, None Delivered; Government...

MP State Assembly Winter Session: Nine Caste Boards Formed Before Polls, None Delivered; Government...

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old CAT Aspirant Mowed Down By Speeding Vehicle

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old CAT Aspirant Mowed Down By Speeding Vehicle

Bhopal News: ABVP Gheraos Minister’s Bungalow Demands Imposition Of Section 54 On RGPV

Bhopal News: ABVP Gheraos Minister’s Bungalow Demands Imposition Of Section 54 On RGPV

MP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior

MP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior

Bhopal New: 3 Among BMC Driver Held For Stealing Fuel

Bhopal New: 3 Among BMC Driver Held For Stealing Fuel