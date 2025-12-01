Bhopal New: 3 Among BMC Driver Held For Stealing Fuel

stealing diesel from the government vehicle | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Monday arrested three persons including a Bhopal Municipal Corporation driver for allegedly stealing diesel from the government vehicle and selling it in the black market. The incident has surfaced on Sunday following which an FIR was registered in this connection.

According to the Police officials said that acting on a tip off police raided the spot and found a vehicle loaded with eight cans containing about 200 litres of diesel. The stolen fuel was being supplied to school buses. and private vehicle

Following a tip off, police arrested driver Akshay Shukla, his aide Dhananjay Tiwari, and Salman Ali Khan. for the stealing diesel from the government vehicle and selling on black

Investigations revealed that Akshay used to steal diesel from municipal vehicle and supplied it to Dhananjay Tiwari, who used to sell it to drivers of private vehicles.

Salman Ali was caught for buying the stolen diesel and using it in his bus. The accused confessed that they used to steal diesel in small quantities and collect it for a week. The stolen diesel was sold every Sunday. Further investigations are underway.