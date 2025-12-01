MP News: Ministers Begin To Sit In BJP Office, Process Starts With Devda, Tetwal; The Problems Of Party Workers Will Be Solved |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers began to sit in the party office on Monday. The process started with Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Minister of State with independent charge, Gautam Tetwal.

Two ministers will sit in the party office from Monday to Friday from 1pm to 3pm daily.

Sitting in the party office, the ministers will solve the problems of the party men. Besides solving the problems related to their departments, the ministers will discuss the problems of other departments and solve them.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and state vice president Shailendra Barua will coordinate with the ministers’ sitting in the party office. At the Toli Baithak of the BJP held on November 13, it was decided that the ministers would meet the party workers at the party office.

The process began on December 1. The purpose the ministers’ sitting in office is that they will listen to the party workers’ problems. The party men complain to the leaders of the organisation that their problems go unheard, and they are unable to meet the ministers.

The BJP organisation wants the ministers to informally meet the party workers. So, the organisation has asked them to sit in the party office. At a meeting with the RSS, it was decided that the ministers should sit in the party office.

The ministers were earlier sitting in the party office to hear the problems of the workers, but the process stopped long time ago.

According to Devda, workers are the soul of the party. The party has decided that they should hold meetings with the party men and solve their problems.

Devda said the process would help the government and the party workers to coordinate in a better way. Tetwal said the government wanted to solve all the problems, which should be discussed with the party men, sitting in the party office.

He further said efforts would be made to find the ways to solve their problems. According to sources in the BJP, the process has just started, and it will be gradually improved.

Even after this process, if the party men submit complaints to the ministers, they would also be given entry, so that the party may know which problems and whose problems have not been solved.