 Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Falls From 3rd Floor, Dies
According to reports, the victim, Ashwini Verma lived with her family at Regal Treasure Complex on rent. On Sunday evening, she was at home with her mother and later came out in the balcony. The residents spotted her lying injured on the ground bleeding severely and raised an alarm. Ashwini was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old young woman died after falling from the third floor of a residential apartment building under Ayodhya Nagar police station limits on Sunday evening.

The circumstances under which the woman fell from the building are still not known. However, the woman’s kin claimed that she was suffering from mental illness.

According to reports, the victim Ashwini Verma, lived with her family at Regal Treasure Complex on rent. On Sunday evening, she was at home with her mother and later came out in the balcony.

The residents spotted her lying injured on the ground bleeding severely, and raised an alarm. Ashwini was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

article-image

Ayodhya Nagar police said primary investigations revealed that the young woman was undergoing from some mental stress and was being treated by a psychiatrist.

No suicide note was found at the spot. Since no eyewitnesses saw her falling from the balcony, the police have registered a case and are treating the case as a suspected suicide in the preliminary stage. All angles are being investigated. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday, after which the body was handed over to the family.

