 Bhopal News: First-Year Student Falls From 3rd Floor At Mahakanlal Chaturvedi University; Critical
Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student at Bhopal’s Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication fell from the third floor of the college building, as reported on Thursday morning. 

It is said that his foot slipped accidentally and he sustained severe injuries in his head and chest. The incident caused panic on the campus.

According to information, the student was identified as Divyansh Chouksey, a first-semester student of the Master in Mass Communication course.

Around 11 am, he went to the balcony during a class break. Moments later, students and staff rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of his fall.

Staff members immediately rushed him to Geetanjali Hospital, but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Apollo Hospital. 

Divyansh has 5 L followers

As per doctors, the student, Divyansh, has suffered serious head, chest, and multiple body injuries. His condition remains critical.

Divyansh is known for his social media presence. He runs an Instagram account named “NCERT Gyaan”, which has over five lakh followers.

According to the police station in-charge, the incident appears to be an accident caused by slipping. Fellow students also confirmed that it was an accidental fall, not a case of suicide.

