Bhopal News: Bizman Waves Revolver Outside Tea Stall

Bhopal News: Bizman Baves Revolver Outside Tea Stall Video Viral | fp photo

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): A high-voltage drama occurred outside a popular tea stall at Fatehgarh under Koh-e-Fiza police station on Sunday night when a trader waved his licensed revolver in the middle of the crowd and slapped some people.

This followed public chaos for 30 minutes. Police have registered a case against the man. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

According to reports, the businessman Vinod Sharma is a resident of Idgah Hills area. Sharma was drunk and was driving his car.

He was passing from Fatehgarh when suddenly a tyre of his car burst. He got out to check the vehicle when some youths approached him. Assuming that he was being surrounded and was about to be attacked, Vinod panicked and whipped out his licensed revolver. More crowd gathered as Sharma brandished the firearm in public.

It is alleged that businessman also punched a youth following which locals called police. However, he left before police reached the spot. Police officials said that an FIR had been registered and further investigations were underway.