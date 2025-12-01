 MP SIR Deadline Nears: Only 66% Enumeration Forms Digitised In Bhopal With 10 Days To Go
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 66% work of the digitisation of the Enumeration Forms (EFs) has been completed in the Bhopal district as of Monday. 

The Berasia Assembly constituency is leading in digitisation with 93% work completed while Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim is trailing, with just 54% of the work done. Around 5% of the forms are uncollectible.

Under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the district, the work of distribution of the EFs is almost complete, with 98.99% forms distributed. The work, which began on November 4, was to be completed by December 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, has now extended the deadline by a week to November 11. After digitisation, draft rolls will be published following which claims and objections will be invited and then final rolls will be published.

article-image

According to the 2025 rolls, the total number of electors in the district is 21.25 lakh. Of the seven Assembly constituencies (Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura and Huzur), Govindpura (4.01 lakh) has the highest number of voters while Bhopal Dakshin-Paschmi (2.34 lakh has the least).

Barring Berasia, the distribution of enumeration form has not been completed in any of the seven constituencies. In Huzur, 98.38% of the forms have been distributed, which is the least among all the constituencies.

The forms of a total of 1.03 lakh (4.86%) of the 21.04 lakh voters are un-collectable i.e. either the voters concerned are not available on the address or have not filled in the forms. The percentage of uncollectible forms is the highest in Bhopal Madhya (7.16%) and the lowest in Narela (3.28%).

As for digitisation, Berasia leads with 93.10% of the EFs digitised, followed by Huzur (69.05%), Bhopal Uttar (67.99%), Narela (62.68%), Bhopal Madhya (58.64%), Govindpura (58.25%), and Bhopal Dakshin Paschmim (54.47%).

Bhuvan Gupta, Deputy District Election Officer, Bhopal said, "The digitisation of forms is being expedited. We will complete the work before the deadline."

Digitisation

Berasia 93.10%

Huzur 69.05%

Bhopal Uttar 67.99%

Narela 62.68%

Bhopal Madhya 58.64%

Govindpura 58.25%

Bhopal Dakshin Paschmim 54.47%

