VIDEO: Young Man Kills Brother-In-Law In Broad Daylight At 'Nukkad' Tea Stall Outside Etawah Railway Station Over Marriage Dispute

Young Man Kills Brother-In-Law In Broad Daylight At 'Nukkad' Tea Stall Outside Etawah Railway Station Over Marriage Dispute | X

Etawah: In a horrific incident, a young man killed his brother-in-law in broad daylight following an argument at a tea stall named 'Nukkad' outside Etawah Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon. The murder took place in full public view in the middle of the road in broad daylight. The accused stabbed his brother-in-law's neck with a knife at the tea stall allegedly after an altercation which escalated.

The incident occurred around 12:40 PM outside the railway station. The accused have been identified as brother-in-laws. The police arrived at the spot upon receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation in connection with the matter. They took the dead body of the victim into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. They will investigate the matter further after the post-mortem report comes.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that people have gathered on the road after the incident took place. The accused is seen dragging the dead body of the victim covered in blood. The accused then leaves the dead body in the middle of the road and flees the spot. As he flees the spot, a crowd is seen chasing the accused. There are reports that the accused surrendered himself at Government Railway Police (GRP) Station.

The motive behind the murder is not clear yet, however, it is being said that the incident occurred due to a personal dispute between the brother-in-laws. The police said that the accused stabbed the victim around four to five times with a knife near a tea stall outside the railway station.

The police also said that the accused who has been identified as Bholu Yadav was killed after the accused stabbed his neck with the knife. The victim was married to the accused's sister around one and a half years back without the consent of the family. They were not happy with the marriage, they also filed an FIR and the court had stated the marriage as invalid as the girl was a minor. The murder took place over the issue of marriage as the brother of the girl called the victim to the tea stall and stabbed him to death.