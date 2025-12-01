'You Belong To Filthy Caste': Parents Allege English Teacher Of Using Casteist Slurs Against Dalit Students In AP

X/@YSRCParty

Kakinada: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district. Parents and students have accused the English teacher at Yandapalli High School of using casteist slurs and derogatory language against students from the Dalit community, reported NDTV.

“You belong to a filthy caste… Do you think SCs are some kind of special people?” parents said, quoting the children. The protest took place in front of the high school in U Kottapalli Mandal.

The accused teacher has been identified as Srinubabu. Reportedly, he has been consistently humiliating and harassing students from the Dalit community.

No Response From Headmaster

Students also expressed disappointment with the headmaster, Suresh Bhushan, for failing to take appropriate action.

The affected students and parents had first lodged a complaint with headmaster Bhushan regarding Srinubabu’s behaviour. However, the lack of a proper response from the administration led the affected parties to escalate the matter, culminating in a protest against the alleged institutional indifference and harassment.

Opposition Reacts

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress party questioned the state government over the issue. "Are you bringing caste even into school premises in your government?" the post read

