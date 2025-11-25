MP News: Dalit Bride's Pre-Wedding Procession Halted By Rajputs In Ratlam; Family Subjected To Casteist Slurs

MP News: Dalit Bride's Pre-Wedding Procession Stopped By Group Of Rajput Individuals In Ratlam; Family Subjected To Casteist Slurs |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit bride's pre-wedding procession turned into a controversy when a group of Rajput individuals allegedly stopped it near their homes, triggering a major ruckus on Monday night.

The pre-wedding procession belonged to local vegetable vendor Suresh Kataria's eldest daughter.

Accused individuals, including Bapu Singh, Badri Singh, Kushal Singh, and Govind Singh (minor), reportedly came out of their houses, declaring, "Your procession will not be taken out in the village." The complaint alleges that the family was also subjected to abusive and casteist slurs.

Upon receiving information, Barwada Police Station in-charge Swaraj Dabi swiftly arrived with a police team. The procession was eventually escorted and completed under police protection.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 176 and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. All the accused fled the scene and a search operation is underway. Local Dalit rights groups, including the Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party, have expressed strong objection and demanded immediate action. The police were investigating the matter.