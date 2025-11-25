 MP News: 'Onion Funeral' Held In Mandsaur After Farmers Forced To Sell It @ ₹2 To 6 Per Kg
MP News: 'Onion Funeral' Held In Mandsaur After Farmers Forced To Sell It @ ₹2 To 6 Per Kg

The procession, led by farmers and local Congress leaders, drew villagers’ curiosity until they learned it was a symbolic protest against severe losses. Participants included Badrilal Dhakad, Babulal Patel, Shantilal Dhakad, Kishore Goyal, Parshuram Sisodiya, Surendra Patel and Dheeraj Dhakad.

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A unique protest was staged in Dhamnar, Mandsaur district on Monday as farmers held a funeral procession for onions to highlight the crash in market prices.

Distressed by the fall in rates, farmers from Dhamnar and Dhundhraka villages carried onions on a bier, accompanied by drums and the hymn “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,” before lighting the pyre at the crematorium.

The procession, led by farmers and local Congress leaders, drew villagers’ curiosity until they learned it was a symbolic protest against severe losses.

Participants included Badrilal Dhakad, Babulal Patel, Shantilal Dhakad, Kishore Goyal, Parshuram Sisodiya, Surendra Patel and Dheeraj Dhakad. After the ritual, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the President and Governor through Tehsildar Rohit Rajput.

Farmer Badrilal Dhakad said onion is central to local livelihoods, but prices have dropped to Rs 2 to 6 per kg, far below the production cost of Rs 25–30 last year.

Surendra Patel added that low prices have made even transportation unaffordable, forcing many to abandon produce in the market or feed it to cattle. Farmers alleged that flawed import- export policies have deepened their losses.

With no relief measures in sight, cultivators warned of escalating their agitation if the administration fails to stabilise prices and offer compensation.

The protest, marked by grief, drums and chants of “Ram Naam Satya Hai,” reflected the growing despair of farmers whose hard work has turned into ashes.

