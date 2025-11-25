Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Faces Early Winter Chill; Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Wake Up To Freezing Nights

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is facing a strong cold wave as temperatures have dropped sharply, especially during the night.

In many cities, the mercury has fallen below 10 °C, bringing an early winter chill.

Bhopal: Night temperatures have dropped to around 8–10 °C for several days.

Indore: The city recorded one of its coldest November nights, with the temperature dipping to about 12 °C.

Jabalpur and Gwalior: These cities are also feeling the cold, with nighttime lows close to 9–10 °C in some areas.

Meteorologists say that cold north‑winds are pushing the chill into central India, bringing colder nights across the state.

A cold wave alert has been issued for more than 20 districts in MP, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur.

Over the next few days, cold conditions are likely to continue, especially at night.

The weather is expected to remain mostly clear and dry, with no major rain in the forecast.

Morning fog or frost may form in some places because of low temperatures.

Advice for people

People are advised to wear warm clothes, especially during early morning and late night.

Stay indoors when possible during the coldest hours.

Those with health problems, especially older people and children, should take care to avoid exposure to the chill.

Madhya Pradesh is feeling the sting of early winter. Cold nights are likely to continue, and residents should be prepared for chilly mornings and late evenings.