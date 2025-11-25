 Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Faces Early Winter Chill; Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Wake Up To Freezing Nights
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Faces Early Winter Chill; Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Wake Up To Freezing Nights

Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Faces Early Winter Chill; Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Wake Up To Freezing Nights

Madhya Pradesh is feeling the sting of early winter. Cold nights are likely to continue, and residents should be prepared for chilly mornings and late evenings. In many cities, the mercury has fallen below 10 °C, bringing an early winter chill. Meteorologists say that cold north‑winds are pushing the chill into central India, bringing colder nights across the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is facing a strong cold wave as temperatures have dropped sharply, especially during the night.

In many cities, the mercury has fallen below 10 °C, bringing an early winter chill.

Bhopal: Night temperatures have dropped to around 8–10 °C for several days.

Indore: The city recorded one of its coldest November nights, with the temperature dipping to about 12 °C.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Set To Hoist Ayodhya's Ram Temple Flag: Know Date, Time & More
PM Modi Set To Hoist Ayodhya's Ram Temple Flag: Know Date, Time & More
Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising Hitler, Mussolini After Backlash
Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising Hitler, Mussolini After Backlash
Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilization & Designated Feeding Zones
Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilization & Designated Feeding Zones
European Union To Forge Broad Global Agenda In Partnership With India, Firming Up Free Trade Pact
European Union To Forge Broad Global Agenda In Partnership With India, Firming Up Free Trade Pact

Jabalpur and Gwalior: These cities are also feeling the cold, with nighttime lows close to 9–10 °C in some areas.

Read Also
Travel: 7 Must-Visit Places Near Indore That Will Give You Heavenly Sahyadri Vibes In Monsoon
article-image

Meteorologists say that cold north‑winds are pushing the chill into central India, bringing colder nights across the state.

A cold wave alert has been issued for more than 20 districts in MP, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur.

Over the next few days, cold conditions are likely to continue, especially at night.

The weather is expected to remain mostly clear and dry, with no major rain in the forecast.

Morning fog or frost may form in some places because of low temperatures.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 2 Lakh Stray Dogs To Be Removed From Public Places; BMC Gets Into Mission Mode After SC...
article-image

Advice for people

People are advised to wear warm clothes, especially during early morning and late night.

Stay indoors when possible during the coldest hours.

Those with health problems, especially older people and children, should take care to avoid exposure to the chill.

Madhya Pradesh is feeling the sting of early winter. Cold nights are likely to continue, and residents should be prepared for chilly mornings and late evenings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 4 Involved In Vehicle Vandalism, Extortion Arrested

Bhopal News: 4 Involved In Vehicle Vandalism, Extortion Arrested

Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Faces Early Winter Chill; Bhopal, Indore,...

Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Faces Early Winter Chill; Bhopal, Indore,...

MP News: German Coaches Interact With Vicharpur’s Football Players, Families, Villagers

MP News: German Coaches Interact With Vicharpur’s Football Players, Families, Villagers

Bhopal News: Youth Assaulted In Bhanpur Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegation

Bhopal News: Youth Assaulted In Bhanpur Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegation

MP News: Wildlife Institute Of India Team To Arrive In December For Snake Distribution Estimation

MP News: Wildlife Institute Of India Team To Arrive In December For Snake Distribution Estimation