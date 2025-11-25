 Ayodhya Ram Temple: Inspired By Dharma Flag Ceremony, Jabalpur Artist Creates Captivating Digital Paintings Of Ram Mandir; Makes 2 World Records
Ayodhya Ram Temple: Inspired By Dharma Flag Ceremony, Jabalpur Artist Creates Captivating Digital Paintings Of Ram Mandir; Makes 2 World Records

This painting is enhancing the beauty of Mahakal Lok. Nikhil explains that since childhood, he has been passionate about digital painting and animation. His first digital painting was of Mother Kshipra. The second digital painting he created depicts Baba Mahakaleshwar, Kaal Bhairav, Maa Harsiddhi, and Garh Kalika, along with Mahakal Lok

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Ayodhya Ram Temple: Inspired By Dharma Flag Ceremony, Jabalpur Artist Creates Captivating Digital Paintings Of Ram Mandir; Makes 2 World Records

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Inspired by the Dharma flag hoisting ceremony held in Ayodhya on Thursday, famous digital artist Nikhil Mishra created captivating digital artworks. It features a 'Dharma flag' fluttering above the grand Ram Mandir of Ayodhya and the beautiful image of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram.

Through this art, Nikhil has set not one, but two digital painting records-- In the Limca Book and the Asia World Record.

Nikhil's Kshipra painting enhances the beauty of Mahakal Lok.

A few days ago, Nikhil created digital paintings of Mother Narmada and Mother Kshipra. This has been registered in the Harvard World Records. Additionally, this painting of the Kshipra River has been installed in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Mahakal, enhancing the beauty of Mahakal Lok.

Nikhil explains that since childhood, he has been passionate about digital painting and animation. His first digital painting was of Mother Kshipra.

article-image

The second digital painting he created depicts Baba Mahakaleshwar, Kaal Bhairav, Maa Harsiddhi, and Garh Kalika, along with Mahakal Lok. This painting is also registered in the world record. Furthermore, Nikhil is also working to preserve tribal traditions. Nikhil explains that he has also preserved the vanishing tribal art of tattooing by creating 3D animation. Nikhil has received three world records for his digital paintings.

article-image

Father is a farmer, son becomes a digital painter

26-year-old Nikhil Mishra, a resident of a small village in the Kundam tehsil of Jabalpur district, comes from a small family. His father is a farmer and his mother is a housewife. Since childhood, Nikhil has been passionate about portraying characters in Ramlila, and as a result, he would play the roles of Ram and Laxman. His desire to do something different has led him to this position today. Nikhil never dreamed that he would set not one but three world records in digital painting.

