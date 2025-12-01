CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025 | Canva

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has begun the registration process for the State Services Examination (SSE) recruitment 2025, accepting online applications for 238 administrative and departmental positions. The application procedure, which is accessible via the official website psc.cg.gov.in, will stay open from December 1 to December 30, 2025.

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting drive covers critical posts, including Labour Officer, Assistant Jailor, and a number of other Group-level responsibilities.

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process is as follows:

The first stage is the Preliminary Examination, consisting of two objective papers—General Studies (Paper I) and Aptitude Test (Paper II), each carrying 200 marks with a duration of two hours. One-third negative marking applies. Paper II is only qualifying, while shortlisting for the Mains is based on Paper I scores. The minimum qualifying marks are 33% for unreserved and 23% for reserved categories. The Prelims serve solely as a screening test and do not contribute to the final merit.

The second stage, the Main Examination, includes seven descriptive papers—Language, Essay, and General Studies Papers I to V—each carrying 200 marks, totalling 1400 marks. Candidates must appear in all papers, as absence in even one leads to disqualification. Each paper has a duration of three hours. Marks secured in the Main Examination play an essential role in determining merit and advancing to the final stage.

The third stage is the Interview/Personality Test, worth 100 marks, for candidates who clear the Mains cutoff. Typically, candidates up to three times the number of vacancies are shortlisted for the interview. The final merit list is prepared based on the combined score of the Main Examination (1400 marks) and the Interview (100 marks). Additionally, supplementary lists—up to 25% of the main list—may be released depending on requirements.

Note: During the verification or interview stages, applicants employed by the government, PSUs, universities, or other institutions must present a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the responsible authority.

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

According to the official notification, those with a graduate degree from a recognised university are qualified to submit an application.