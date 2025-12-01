December 2025 School Holidays: Check When Schools Will Close For Winter, Christmas Vacations Across States

December 2025 School Holidays | Image: Canva

December 2025 School Holidays: As December 2025 begins, students in India have already started making plans for a fun-filled month with winter holidays and long weekends. Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools to know the exact dates of the holidays. Here, candidates can check out the holidays in schools.

Considering the calendars are different in various schools, it is advisable for students and parents to check the final list of holidays with the school itself in December 2025 for the most accurate information.

There are numerous national and state holidays, apart from the regular weekends, on which schools in India will be shut in the month of December. Christmas remains the main event in the month, while some schools intend to go on an early winter vacation.

Cold Weather in North India; Timings for Schools Changed

The temperature in the northern parts of India started dropping long ago. Delhi hasn't been experiencing the worst of winter, but Madhya Pradesh and the northern regions are reporting a dip in temperature. To keep the students safe, many schools altered the morning school time to 8 or 9 am.

School Holidays in December 2025: Expected Holiday List

December 20–31, 2025 (Saturday–Wednesday):

Winter break / school vacation – Uttar Pradesh

December 23, 2025 – January 1, 2026 (Tuesday–Thursday):

Winter break as per schedules of select schools, including PM Shri Schools – Several states

From December 23, 2025 (Tuesday onwards):

Winter/Christmas vacation – Madhya Pradesh

December 24, 2025 (Wednesday):

Christmas Eve holiday in select schools – Regional

December 25, 2025 (Thursday):

Christmas Day – Holiday in all states

December 31, 2025 (Wednesday):

Year-end holiday / conclusion of winter break