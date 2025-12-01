 December 2025 School Holidays: Check When Schools Will Close For Winter, Christmas Vacations Across States
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDecember 2025 School Holidays: Check When Schools Will Close For Winter, Christmas Vacations Across States

December 2025 School Holidays: Check When Schools Will Close For Winter, Christmas Vacations Across States

Schools across India are preparing for December 2025 holidays, with several states announcing winter breaks and Christmas vacations. While Uttar Pradesh and select states will observe extended winter closures, Madhya Pradesh schools are set for early holidays. Christmas on December 25 remains a nationwide holiday. Students should confirm exact dates with their respective schools.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
December 2025 School Holidays | Image: Canva

December 2025 School Holidays: As December 2025 begins, students in India have already started making plans for a fun-filled month with winter holidays and long weekends. Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools to know the exact dates of the holidays. Here, candidates can check out the holidays in schools.

Considering the calendars are different in various schools, it is advisable for students and parents to check the final list of holidays with the school itself in December 2025 for the most accurate information.

There are numerous national and state holidays, apart from the regular weekends, on which schools in India will be shut in the month of December. Christmas remains the main event in the month, while some schools intend to go on an early winter vacation.

Cold Weather in North India; Timings for Schools Changed

FPJ Shorts
CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here
CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here
Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges
Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7

The temperature in the northern parts of India started dropping long ago. Delhi hasn't been experiencing the worst of winter, but Madhya Pradesh and the northern regions are reporting a dip in temperature. To keep the students safe, many schools altered the morning school time to 8 or 9 am.

Read Also
‘Rage Bait’ Declared Oxford Word Of The Year 2025; Know Meaning, Usage & Why It Was Chosen
article-image

School Holidays in December 2025: Expected Holiday List

December 20–31, 2025 (Saturday–Wednesday):

Winter break / school vacation – Uttar Pradesh

December 23, 2025 – January 1, 2026 (Tuesday–Thursday):

Winter break as per schedules of select schools, including PM Shri Schools – Several states

From December 23, 2025 (Tuesday onwards):

Winter/Christmas vacation – Madhya Pradesh

December 24, 2025 (Wednesday):

Christmas Eve holiday in select schools – Regional

December 25, 2025 (Thursday):

Christmas Day – Holiday in all states

December 31, 2025 (Wednesday):

Year-end holiday / conclusion of winter break

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here

Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council

Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council

RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7

RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7

December 2025 School Holidays: Check When Schools Will Close For Winter, Christmas Vacations Across...

December 2025 School Holidays: Check When Schools Will Close For Winter, Christmas Vacations Across...

AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Anytime Soon; Here's How To Download

AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Anytime Soon; Here's How To Download