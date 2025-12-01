AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Anytime Soon; Here's How To Download

AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025 | Canva

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is anticipated to issue the AIBE 20 preliminary answer key shortly on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. This year's exam was held on November 30, 2025.

According to recent years' trends, the Council normally releases the provisional key within a week after the examination, followed by the final key after assessing applicant complaints.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: How to download?

Applicants can download the AIBE 20 answer key using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the “AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025” or similar link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the provisional answer key page link.

Step 4: Next, select the question booklet set/code from the available options.

Step 5: Now, the AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

Aspirants can raise objections to the AIBE 20 answer key 2025 by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the “AIBE XX (20) Answer Key Objection” link and then log in using the details such as registration number, password, and captcha code.

Step 3: Next, select the question(s) that aspirants wish to challenge from the displayed answer key.

Step 4: Now, upload the supporting documents, pay the required objection fee (if applicable) and then submit.

Step 5: Download a copy of the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025

AIBE 20 had 100 objective questions covering 19 major disciplines, including Constitutional Law, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (previously IPC), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (CrPC), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (Evidence), Company Law, Cyber Law, and Taxation. The BCI has retained category-specific thresholds: General/OBC: minimum 45%; SC/ST/PwD: minimum 40%.