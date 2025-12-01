 Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council

Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council

Union Eduction Minister Dharmendra Pradhan moved the motion seeking election of two members of Lok Sabha to the council of the IISc, a premier institution imparting science education.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
IISc Bangalore | Official Website

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday paved way for election of two members of the House to the council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru by adopting a resolution moved by the government.

Union Eduction Minister Dharmendra Pradhan moved the motion seeking election of two members of Lok Sabha to the council of the IISc, a premier institution imparting science education.

Amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories, Pradhan moved the resolution which was passed by a voice vote.

Read Also
KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar
article-image

The IISc Council is a governing authority that plays a key role in the institute's administration and strategic development, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, capabilities, and global collaborations.

FPJ Shorts
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
Atal Pension Yojana Enrolment Crosses 8.34 Crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Women’s Strong Participation
Atal Pension Yojana Enrolment Crosses 8.34 Crore: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Women’s Strong Participation
'I Find It Depressing': Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out 'Voyeuristic' Media As Sridevi & Dharmendra's Death Becomes A Meme
'I Find It Depressing': Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out 'Voyeuristic' Media As Sridevi & Dharmendra's Death Becomes A Meme
'Cutest Mom-To-Be': Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dreamy Blue Gown From Latest Maternity Shoot, Netizens Shower Love
'Cutest Mom-To-Be': Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dreamy Blue Gown From Latest Maternity Shoot, Netizens Shower Love

The Council includes nominees from Central government, Karnataka government, Tata Trusts, UGC, AICTE, Association of Indian Universities and members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, among others.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7

RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7

December 2025 School Holidays: Check When Schools Will Close For Winter, Christmas Vacations Across...

December 2025 School Holidays: Check When Schools Will Close For Winter, Christmas Vacations Across...

AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Anytime Soon; Here's How To Download

AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Anytime Soon; Here's How To Download

KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar

KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Eligibility...

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Eligibility...