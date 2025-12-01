 KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar

KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar

The ACP said that the incident had taken place on Sunday, and the body was recovered by the personnel of Infocity Police Station. The family members of the deceased student were on their way to Bhubaneswar, the officer said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Body of first year B Tech student of KIIT found hanging in hostel room |

Bhubaneswar: The body of a first-year B Tech student of KIIT was found hanging in his hostel room here, police said on Monday.

The deceased student was identified as Rahul Yadav, a Computer Science student, who hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

"His body was found hanging in the hostel room", Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonal Singh Parmar told reporters.

The ACP said that the incident had taken place on Sunday, and the body was recovered by the personnel of Infocity Police Station. The family members of the deceased student were on their way to Bhubaneswar, the officer said.

FPJ Shorts
KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar
KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar
Tim David Mimics Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During UAE Bulls Vs Aspin Stallions Abu Dhabi T10 League Clash - VIDEO
Tim David Mimics Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During UAE Bulls Vs Aspin Stallions Abu Dhabi T10 League Clash - VIDEO
Industrial Output Slips To 14-Month Low, India’s Production & Demand Indicators Signal Early Signs of Economic Cooling
Industrial Output Slips To 14-Month Low, India’s Production & Demand Indicators Signal Early Signs of Economic Cooling
Lava Agni 4 Review: Is It A Reliable Mid-Ranger?
Lava Agni 4 Review: Is It A Reliable Mid-Ranger?

The ACP further said that the police are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the cause of the student's death.

Read Also
KIIT Students' Suicides Result Of University's 'Unlawful' Conduct, Could Have Been Averted: UGC...
article-image

The Infocity Police immediately began an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the student's death. The scientific teams have visited the spot and are collecting evidence, if any, from the hostel and questioning fellow students to gather more information, the police said.

This was the third incident of student suicide on the KIIT campus here this year. The first such incident was reported on February 16 when a Nepalese woman student died of hanging, and another female student from the same country also died on May 1, police sources said.

BJP MLA Saroj Padhi expressed concern over the frequent student suicide cases in KIIT.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Booked For Abetting Suicide Of Class X Girl In Taloja After Alleged...
article-image

"We will place a demand before the chief minister to take stringent action against the persons responsible for the death of students in KIIT," Padhi told reporters in the Assembly premises.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar

KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Eligibility...

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Eligibility...

‘Rage Bait’ Declared Oxford Word Of The Year 2025; Know Meaning, Usage & Why It Was Chosen

‘Rage Bait’ Declared Oxford Word Of The Year 2025; Know Meaning, Usage & Why It Was Chosen

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 7; Over 15,000...

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 7; Over 15,000...

IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026 Starts For ODL And Online Programmes; Details Here

IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026 Starts For ODL And Online Programmes; Details Here