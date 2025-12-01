 RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7

RMS CET 2025 Admit Card: The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have released the RMS CET 2025 admit card for Class 6 and 9 admissions. The entrance exam will be held on December 7. Most candidates received their preferred exam cities, while some were shifted to nearby locations. The hall ticket includes exam venue, timings, and key instructions for the test.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

RMS CET Admit Card 2025: The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have made available the RMS CET 2025 admit card for the entrance to 6th and 9th Classes within the academic year 2026–27. The hall ticket can now be downloaded by the candidates through the official website at nielit.gov.in.

The admit card includes important details like the exam venue, reporting time, and mandatory instructions. Major cities across India like Agra, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Ambala, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and more are among the locations for the exam centres.

Exam on December 7

CET is going to be conducted on December 7, 2025. The RMS already planned the cities for the test, so the participants would have enough time to get ready for the travel. Most candidates were assigned to their first-choice cities, while a few were moved to the next closest ones. Applicants picking Kupwara or Baramulla got Srinagar as their city, while those choosing Firozpur were switched to Amritsar.

Eligibility Criteria

For an applicant to be considered for the interview round of RMS CET 2025, candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks that the board stipulates and also be on the merit list. The criteria for Class 6 and Class 9 applicants are different.

Passing Marks for Class 6

RMS CET Class 6 requires that the candidates attain a minimum of 40% in each of the three subjects including Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Intelligence, in order to be eligible.

Passing Marks for Class 9

A higher standard has been set for RMS CET Class 9; students will no longer be allowed to just pass through with 50% marks in each paper and thus be considered eligible.

RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Direct Link

