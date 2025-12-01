Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | bankofbaroda.bank.in

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda will end the Apprenticeship registration procedure on December 1, 2025. Those interested in applying for the positions can do so on the official Bank of Baroda website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment campaign will fill 2700 positions within the organisation.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Minimum percentage mark

Students must obtain a minimum percentage mark on aggregate (5% relaxation is given for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). The minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be determined by the bank. The merit list will be drawn state and category-wise.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Candidates must hold a Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. For applicants registered under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), the graduation completion date must not be more than four years before the cut-off date, i.e., 01 November 2025.

b. Age limit: As of 01 November 2025, the minimum age to apply is 20 years, while the maximum is 28 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), 10 years for PwBD (UR/EWS), 13 years for PwBD (OBC), and 15 years for PwBD (SC/ST) candidates.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit applications for the positions, applicants can follow the processes listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BFSI at bfsissc.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apprentice link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment of the application fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for General, EWS, and Other Backwards Class (OBC) candidates is ₹800/-, while Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates pay ₹400/-. Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of an online examination. The online exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 points. The exam lasts for 60 minutes. There will be no penalty marks for incorrect responses on the Objective tests.