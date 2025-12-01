 IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026 Starts For ODL And Online Programmes; Details Here
IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026 Starts For ODL And Online Programmes; Details Here

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026 | Canva

IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the re-registration procedure for the January 2026 academic session for students registered in all ODL and online programmes today, December 1, 2025. Candidates can submit the form on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the re-registration form is January 15, 2026.

IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026: Application fees

Students can make secure payments via debit or credit cards, net banking, or UPI. In the event of a payment delay, students should wait before proceeding with another transaction. If there is a double payment, one sum will be reimbursed to the student's account automatically.

IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026: How to apply?

To apply for the Re-Registration January 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, under the “Register Online” section, click on the re-registration link.

Step 3: Next, read all the guidelines provided on the portal carefully.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Exam On December 3
Step 4: Now, log in using the necessary credentials and then fill out the personal details and chosen courses.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, make the fee payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page & payment receipt and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register

Note: Students registered with the International Division can also apply online using payment alternatives specific to their region. They can follow the same procedures as domestic students.

IGNOU Re-Registration January 2026: Guidelines

To avoid technological challenges caused by significant traffic on the portal, the university recommends that students not submit their forms on the final day. Students should maintain a copy of the confirmation page and payment receipt after finishing the process.

