 Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 7; Over 15,000 Posts Up For Grabs
The Maharashtra Police has extended the registration deadline for the 2025 recruitment drive till December 7. A total of 15,631 vacancies, including Police Constable, Driver, Jail Constable, SRPF Constable and Bandsman posts, are open. The selection process includes PET/PST, a written test and a skill test for drivers. Candidates must meet minimum qualifying marks to proceed.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: The Maharashtra Police has extended the last date for the 2025 recruitment registration to December 7, 2025, thus providing candidates extra time to submit their applications. The application period, which was previously set to end on November 30, now permits a greater number of candidates to take part in one of the biggest police recruitment in the state.

Over 15,000 Vacancies Across Police Departments

As many as 15,631 posts have been announced, including Police Constable, Police Constable Driver, Jail Constable, Armed Police Constable (SRPF) and Police Constable Bandsman, offering a significant chance for government job seekers in Maharashtra.

Selection Process

The chosen candidates will be subjected to a lengthy procedure of selection encompassing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), the Physical Standards Test (PST), a written examination, and a Skill Test for driver posts. Also, the candidates need to score 50% or more in the PET/PST to be eligible for the written exam.

Marathi will be the language for the written exam

The written exam will be conducted in Marathi and will be of the MCQ type. Candidates need to obtain at least 40% of the total marks in order to get through to the final selection. The subjects for the test are Mathematics, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Intellectual Test, and Marathi Grammar.

article-image

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-- mahapolice.gov.in or policerecruitment2025.mahait.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents, pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

