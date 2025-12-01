 NBSE Releases 2026 HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates; Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Papers Begin In February; Check Full Schedule Here
Nagaland Board Date Sheet 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the 2026 exam dates for HSLC and HSSLC. Class 12 exams will begin on February 12, while Class 10 papers will start on February 13. All exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Students can download the detailed timetable from the official website nbsenl.edu.in.

"Examination routine shall not be altered in the event of any unexpected holiday. However, in case of cancellation or postponement of the date(s) of examination. It shall be notified through the media," reads the official notification.

Students must bring their Class 10 and 12 admit cards along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Students who fail to bring their hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination.

Nagaland Board HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 (Class 12)

NBSE Releases 2026 HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates; Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Papers Begin In February; Check Full Schedule Here
Exam Date – Subject

February 12: English

February 14: Geography / Music

February 17: Sociology / Business Studies

February 19: Education / Psychology / Entrepreneurship

February 23: Political Science / Fundamentals of Business Mathematics / Physics

February 25: Alternative English / Hindi / Bengali / Tenyidie / Sumi / Ao / Lotha

February 27: Economics / Biology

March 2: History / Accountancy / Chemistry

March 4: Computer Science / Informatics Practices

March 6 (9:00 AM – 11:00 AM): Vocational Subjects

Information Technology Enabled Services

Retail

Healthcare

Beauty and Wellness

Electronics and Hardware

Tourism and Hospitality

Agriculture

Automotive

March 9: Philosophy / Financial Market Management / Mathematics

Nagaland Board HSLC Exam Routine 2026 (Class 10)

Exam Date – Subject

February 13: Social Sciences

February 16: Science

February 18: English

February 20: Second Language

Hindi

Alternative English

Sumi

Lotha

Tenyidie

Ao

Bengali

February 24: Mathematics A / Mathematics B

February 26 (9:00 AM – 11:00 AM): Vocational Subjects

Information Technology Enabled Services

Tourism & Hospitality

Beauty and Wellness

Electronics and Hardware

Multi Skill Foundation Course

Agriculture

Retail

Healthcare

Sixth Subject (Date not provided):

Foundation of Information Technology

Music

Home Science

Book Keeping & Accountancy

Environmental Education

NBSE Releases 2026 HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates; Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Papers Begin In February;...

