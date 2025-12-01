NBSE Releases 2026 HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates; Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Papers Begin In February; Check Full Schedule Here

Nagaland Board Date Sheet 2026: The exam schedule for HSLC and HSSLC 2026 has been announced by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE). According to the timetable, the 12th-grade exams will start on February 12, and the 10th-grade exams will take place on February 13. The timings for all the examinations are from 9 am to 12 pm. The complete date sheet is available for students to download from the official site nbsenl.edu.in.
"Examination routine shall not be altered in the event of any unexpected holiday. However, in case of cancellation or postponement of the date(s) of examination. It shall be notified through the media," reads the official notification.
Students must bring their Class 10 and 12 admit cards along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Students who fail to bring their hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination.
Nagaland Board HSSLC Exam Routine 2026 (Class 12)
Exam Date – Subject
February 12: English
February 14: Geography / Music
February 17: Sociology / Business Studies
February 19: Education / Psychology / Entrepreneurship
February 23: Political Science / Fundamentals of Business Mathematics / Physics
February 25: Alternative English / Hindi / Bengali / Tenyidie / Sumi / Ao / Lotha
February 27: Economics / Biology
March 2: History / Accountancy / Chemistry
March 4: Computer Science / Informatics Practices
March 6 (9:00 AM – 11:00 AM): Vocational Subjects
Information Technology Enabled Services
Retail
Healthcare
Beauty and Wellness
Electronics and Hardware
Tourism and Hospitality
Agriculture
Automotive
March 9: Philosophy / Financial Market Management / Mathematics
Nagaland Board HSLC Exam Routine 2026 (Class 10)
Exam Date – Subject
February 13: Social Sciences
February 16: Science
February 18: English
February 20: Second Language
Hindi
Alternative English
Sumi
Lotha
Tenyidie
Ao
Bengali
February 24: Mathematics A / Mathematics B
February 26 (9:00 AM – 11:00 AM): Vocational Subjects
Information Technology Enabled Services
Tourism & Hospitality
Beauty and Wellness
Electronics and Hardware
Multi Skill Foundation Course
Agriculture
Retail
Healthcare
Sixth Subject (Date not provided):
Foundation of Information Technology
Music
Home Science
Book Keeping & Accountancy
Environmental Education