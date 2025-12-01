 SSC JE Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Exam On December 3
The admit card for the Junior Engineer posts is expected to release soon by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Junior Engineer Examination 2025 (Paper I) will be held from December 3, 2025, to December 6, 2025. The question paper will be split into three sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Engineering.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
SSC JE Admit Card 2025 Soon | ssc.gov.in

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit card for the Junior Engineer posts. Once the hall ticket is out, applicants can download it from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The ongoing recruitment campaign intends to fill a total of 1,731 Junior Engineer positions across various divisions.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Once the admit card is made available, applicants can download it using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 for Paper I’ link.

Step 3: After this, enter the required login information and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the SSC JE hall ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SSC JE 2025: Exam dates

The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination 2025 (Paper I) will be held from December 3, 2025, to December 6, 2025, and the exam will be computer-based. The Paper I examination will last two hours.

SSC JE 2025: Exam pattern

According to the exam pattern, the question paper will be split into three sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Engineering. Paper I will have a total of 200 marks. Applicants must take the General Engineering part that corresponds to the stream they chose in their online application. They will be asked to select Part A, Part B, or Part C of the General Engineering part based on the discipline associated with their educational qualifications.

About SSC JE Recruitment 2025

SSC JE 2025 is a national-level exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying across various central government departments and organisations.

