 JEE Main 2026: NTA Opens Final Correction Window For Session 1 Applications Today; Here's How To Make Changes
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the final correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 applications on December 1, 2025. Candidates can edit details such as name, parents’ names, academic information, DOB, category, signature, paper choice, and exam city. The window closes on December 2 at 11:50 PM. Admit cards will follow in January.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
JEE Main 2026 | Official Website

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will give the last chance to the candidates for correction in their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 forms today, December 1, 2025. The correction window is an important process before the admit card preparation, as a record number of 14.5 lakh candidates have registered this year. The option will be open on jeemain.nta.ac.in and will end at 11:50 PM on December 2.

Changes Allowed for the Applicants

The candidates will be allowed to change key information such as their name, parents' names, academic details of Class 10 and 12, eligibility state code, date of birth, gender, category (including PwD), signature, city of exam, and paper selected.

Changes Not Allowed

A few pieces of information will be unchangeable: mobile number, email ID, permanent or current address, emergency contact, and photo.

NTA has communicated that after the closing of this window, no correction facility will be provided and candidates are advised to check their entries very carefully.

City Intimation Slip & Admit Card Schedule

The JEE Main session 1 city slip will be released in the first week of January 2026, and the admit card will be issued 3-4 days before the examination. The admit card will have the details regarding the exam centre, date, shift, and important instructions.

JEE Main 2026: Here's How To Make Changes

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with the required details, such as application number and password or date of birth, on the portal

Step 3: Now, the submitted JEE main application will display on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on the link JEE Main 2026 correction window and make changes

Note: Download the JEE Main 2026 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

