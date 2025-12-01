 REET Mains 2025: Registration Process Underway; Here's How To Apply
The registration process for the REET Mains 2025 is underway by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). This recruitment cycle is for 7,759 Primary and Upper Primary teacher positions across the state's public school system. Candidates can apply on the Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination scheduled from 17 to 21 January 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
REET Mains 2025 | sso.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the notification for REET Mains 2025. The board has opened the online application window from November 7 to December 6, 2025. Candidates can apply on the Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Mains 2025: Vacancy details

As per the official notification, the openings are divided into: Level 1 (Primary) - Classes 1–5, and Level 2 (Upper Primary) - Classes 6–8. This recruitment cycle is for 7,759 Primary and Upper Primary teacher positions across the state's public school system.

REET Mains 2025: Important Dates

Candidates appearing for REET Mains 2025 must stay updated with the important exam-related events to avoid missing any deadlines. The online application process will begin on 7 November 2025 and will close on 6 December 2025. The admit cards are expected to be released in late December or early January, followed by the examination scheduled from 17 to 21 January 2026. The result declaration date will be announced later by the authorities.

article-image

REET Mains 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, new users must create an SSO ID.

Step 3: Next, use this login to access the REET Mains application dashboard.

Step 4: Now confirm the age criteria and academic qualifications, and then decide whether to apply for Level 1 or Level 2 posts.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with personal details, category, contact information, academic records, and carefully choose the level and subject/discipline.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

REET Mains 2025: Documents required

Candidates must upload all required documents while filling out the REET Mains 2025 application form. These include a recent passport-size photograph, the candidate’s signature, educational certificates, age-proof documents, and any additional records specified in the official notification. Ensuring clarity and accuracy in uploaded documents is essential to avoid application rejection.

